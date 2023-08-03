V.F. Co. (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 20th

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

V.F. has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 2,627,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in V.F. by 1,224.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in V.F. by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

