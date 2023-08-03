V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 2,627,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,312,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,904,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,831,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after buying an additional 386,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
