V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.55. 519,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.