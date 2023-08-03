Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 182,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 347,369 shares.The stock last traded at $77.37 and had previously closed at $79.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.80) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.