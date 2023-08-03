Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 4.3% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $50,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,682,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,518,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 791.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.47. 2,815,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

