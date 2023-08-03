Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. 81,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $46.39.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

