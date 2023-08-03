Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.01. The company had a trading volume of 276,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

