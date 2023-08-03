Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lowered by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 4.8% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.16. 486,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,799. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

