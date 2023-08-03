Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

