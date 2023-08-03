Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.13. 530,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,883. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

