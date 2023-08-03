Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Decreased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,640,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,639. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.