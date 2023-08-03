Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 835,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

