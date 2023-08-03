Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,853. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

