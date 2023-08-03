Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,804 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,961 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,953. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

