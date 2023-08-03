Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Boosted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 9.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.73. The stock had a trading volume of 331,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,179. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

