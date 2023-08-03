Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $412.41. 2,444,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,473. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

