Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

