Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 220,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 66,867 shares.The stock last traded at $74.71 and had previously closed at $75.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2469 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
