Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 220,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 66,867 shares.The stock last traded at $74.71 and had previously closed at $75.62.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2469 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1,077.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

