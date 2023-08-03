Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $401,000.

BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

