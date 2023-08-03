Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $224.29. 2,202,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,476. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $316.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

