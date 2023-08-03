Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Boosted by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB remained flat at $49.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,284 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

