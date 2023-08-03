Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1192 per share on Monday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Vår Energi AS Trading Down 3.3 %

Vår Energi AS stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Vår Energi AS has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vår Energi AS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea, as well as holds ownership interests in 32 producing partner-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

