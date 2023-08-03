Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million to $240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.95 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.40 EPS.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 2.6 %

VREX traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 614,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $905.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VREX

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.