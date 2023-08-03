Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.92-3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00.
Ventas Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VTR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -999.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventas
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Ventas by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ventas
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.