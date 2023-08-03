VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $214.13. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

