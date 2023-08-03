Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after purchasing an additional 346,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 869.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,773,000 after buying an additional 273,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $238.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.15.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

