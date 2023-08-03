Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.04. 588,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,475,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

