Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,463,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,113,408. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

