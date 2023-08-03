Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 19,736 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Verona Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

Verona Pharma stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.04. 382,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

