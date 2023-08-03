Versor Investments LP Acquires 5,407 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 223.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.13.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.52. 209,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,735. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

