Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. 1,030,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,866. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

