Versor Investments LP Buys 3,475 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. 911,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,840. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.28 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

