Versor Investments LP Has $15.32 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,041,241 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up about 2.0% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of First Horizon worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 227,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,898 shares of company stock worth $186,351 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 2,091,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FHN

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.