Versor Investments LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,872. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.38. 1,203,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,444. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

