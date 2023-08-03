Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

NYSE CVS traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.29. 7,748,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,425. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

