Versor Investments LP Sells 107 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after buying an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $438.57. The stock had a trading volume of 459,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $450.93 and a 200-day moving average of $495.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

