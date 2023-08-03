Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.27 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $22,144.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,157.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00295475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.20 or 0.00782651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00550212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00061751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00122843 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,329,572 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.