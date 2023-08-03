Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $6.28 million and $22,990.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,210.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00284162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.00778762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00547050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00061498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00123000 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,333,197 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

