Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $343.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $343.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.76.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.22. 387,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,352. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $272.10 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

