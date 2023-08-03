Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

VRT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. 12,836,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $144,490,097 in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

