VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.38

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GSEO traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,923. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.07. The company has a market capitalization of £354.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,082.50 and a beta of 0.12. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.54).

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

