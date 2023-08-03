ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRAY. Oppenheimer cut ViewRay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ViewRay

ViewRay Price Performance

ViewRay has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at ViewRay

In other news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,610,882 shares of company stock valued at $519,974. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 149.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

(Get Free Report)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.