Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CYBBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 230 ($2.95) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CYBBF

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

About Virgin Money UK

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.