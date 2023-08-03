VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $306,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

