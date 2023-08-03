Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. Vontier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79 to $2.87 EPS.

Vontier Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE VNT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 225,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus raised their price target on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vontier by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

