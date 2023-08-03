Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.