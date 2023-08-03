Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,493,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

