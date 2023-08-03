Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John D. Rainey Sells 1,000 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.25. 4,400,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,256. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

