Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.29. 359,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $428.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $160.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

