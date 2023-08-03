Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $158.94. 713,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

